Gunma Bank Ltd. Invests $1.68 Million in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,336 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 198.9% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,002,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GNR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,264. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02.

