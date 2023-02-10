Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $235.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

