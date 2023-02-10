Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 146 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $189.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

