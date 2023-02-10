Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) has been given a €10.00 ($10.75) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT in a report on Thursday.

Hamborner REIT Stock Performance

Hamborner REIT stock traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €7.42 ($7.98). The company had a trading volume of 70,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. Hamborner REIT has a 52 week low of €8.28 ($8.90) and a 52 week high of €9.45 ($10.16). The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.08 and a 200-day moving average of €7.47. The firm has a market cap of $591.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29.

About Hamborner REIT

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

