Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Hannover Rück SE (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $196.15 and last traded at $196.15. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HVRRF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €133.70 ($143.76) to €149.50 ($160.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.82.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

