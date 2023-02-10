Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Down 1.9 %

HLIT stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.92. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,212. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.