Head to Head Review: New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) vs. Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A New Concept Energy 66.11% 2.66% 2.62%

Volatility and Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Indonesia Energy and New Concept Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $2.45 million 24.48 -$6.05 million N/A N/A New Concept Energy $100,000.00 71.82 $70,000.00 $0.03 46.68

New Concept Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Indonesia Energy and New Concept Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Indonesia Energy presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Summary

New Concept Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

