HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.85 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.0885 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $30.85 million and $1,966.94 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

