Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLF. Bank of America began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

In other news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,359.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 951.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,348.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,044,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 972,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

