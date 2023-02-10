Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $166.01 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00020974 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $166.01 million and $352,862.64 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00046530 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00220974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.54258723 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $402,065.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.