HI (HI) Trading 13% Lower This Week

HI (HI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $58.41 million and approximately $604,211.28 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00047058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00221626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02172761 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $511,335.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

