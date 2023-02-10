High Note Wealth LLC Has $14.65 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

High Note Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 228,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $77.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

