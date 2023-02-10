High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 130.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,802 shares of company stock worth $5,269,057. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.44. The stock had a trading volume of 750,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.26 and its 200 day moving average is $269.35. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

