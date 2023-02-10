High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 330 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in General Dynamics by 81.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.02. 162,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,617. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

