Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 4,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Eaton by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $169.43. 615,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,957. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

