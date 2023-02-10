Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Realty Income by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

O traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.28. 683,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.