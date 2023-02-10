Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.64. The company had a trading volume of 490,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.