Hikari Tsushin Inc. Acquires 3,075 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 2.5% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 93.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,139,000 after purchasing an additional 631,426 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after buying an additional 452,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $49,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.07. The stock had a trading volume of 638,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,663. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $161.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.72%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.