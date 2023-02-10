Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.55 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:HI traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

