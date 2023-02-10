Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) vs. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Critical Survey

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Hilltop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hilltop and Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bank of Nova Scotia 0 9 2 0 2.18

Risk and Volatility

Hilltop currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.82%. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $89.77, indicating a potential upside of 65.27%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Hilltop.

Hilltop has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hilltop and Bank of Nova Scotia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.42 billion 1.53 $113.13 million $1.62 20.78 Bank of Nova Scotia $36.40 billion 1.78 $7.70 billion $6.24 8.71

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Hilltop. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 7.95% 5.21% 0.67% Bank of Nova Scotia 21.26% 15.54% 0.80%

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Hilltop pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Hilltop on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, Prime Lending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.