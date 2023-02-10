Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.70 million-$230.81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.17 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.07-0.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 668,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,885. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 24.24%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Articles

