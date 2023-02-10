Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.70 million-$230.81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.17 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.07-0.10 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.
Himax Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 668,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,885. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
Featured Articles
