Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the January 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Holcim Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.83. 32,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Holcim has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

Get Holcim alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCMLY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.