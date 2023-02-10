Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

