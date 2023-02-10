Horizen Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $138.62 million and $33.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $10.38 or 0.00047796 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00201699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00076148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,354,388 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

