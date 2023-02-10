Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $41.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

HWM stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

