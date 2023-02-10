Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Down 79.7% in January

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the January 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hysan Development Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Hysan Development stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 3,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772. Hysan Development has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HYSNY. HSBC upgraded Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

