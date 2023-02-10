Hyve Group’s (HYVE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hyve Group Stock Performance

HYVE stock opened at GBX 73.30 ($0.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £213.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.53. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 43.86 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 116.80 ($1.40).

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates through Ed Tech and Natural Resources; Retail, Manufacturing, and Engineering; and RetailTech and FinTech segments. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Central Asia, Easter and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally.

