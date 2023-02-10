Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Up 227.0% in January

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 227.0% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ibere Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $398,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,095. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ibere Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:IBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

