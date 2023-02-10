Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.00 million.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 525.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

