Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.46.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$69.59 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.28 and a 52-week high of C$79.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.65 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
