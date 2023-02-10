IndiGG (INDI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $38,441.23 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

