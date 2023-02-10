Injective Protocol Price Tops $3.11 on Major Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $226.76 million and $71.50 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00014325 BTC on exchanges.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

