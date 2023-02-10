InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Down 75.4% in January

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the January 15th total of 297,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. 86,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $35.50.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,356.41% and a negative return on equity of 169.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.62% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

Featured Articles

