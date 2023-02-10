InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Down 75.4% in January

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the January 15th total of 297,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. 86,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $35.50.
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,356.41% and a negative return on equity of 169.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.