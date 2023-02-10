Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases 290 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, F Thomson Leighton bought 284 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.14 per share, with a total value of $25,031.76.

On Monday, February 6th, F Thomson Leighton bought 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.73 per share, with a total value of $25,021.86.

On Monday, January 30th, F Thomson Leighton bought 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.36 per share, with a total value of $25,072.32.

On Friday, January 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.44 per share, with a total value of $25,007.84.

On Wednesday, January 25th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.20 per share, with a total value of $25,026.40.

On Monday, January 23rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $25,077.15.

On Thursday, January 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.88 per share, with a total value of $25,045.80.

On Tuesday, January 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52.

On Friday, January 13th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 283 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $25,045.50.

On Wednesday, January 11th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.96 per share, with a total value of $25,068.60.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $85.50. 1,246,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.