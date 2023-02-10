Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $22,589.98 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 1,813 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $22,589.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of FRST stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $291.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,471,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 781,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

