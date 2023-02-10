Insider Selling: Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Sells 10,433 Shares of Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CARR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,796. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.