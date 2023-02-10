Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.17. 3,994,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,290. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,511 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.