Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Sells 1,052 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $11,435.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,730.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anil Sukumaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $37,809.80.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

IAS traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 150,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,824. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,047.00 and a beta of 1.60. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

