Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Sells 1,052 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $11,435.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,730.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Anil Sukumaran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 16th, Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76.
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $37,809.80.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
IAS traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 150,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,824. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,047.00 and a beta of 1.60. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
See Also
