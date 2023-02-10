Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $4,723,558.56 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MaxLinear Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $65.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $6,262,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 852,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 49,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About MaxLinear

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

