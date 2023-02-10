Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 2,129 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) insider Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,107,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,643 shares in the company, valued at $143,854,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $323,094.24.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $18.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.44 and a 200 day moving average of $404.08. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

