Insider Selling: Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Insider Sells $1,348,581.30 in Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

