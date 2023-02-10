Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $395,097.04 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $395,097.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,536.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after acquiring an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 164,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

