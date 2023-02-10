Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $122,873.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $122,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,681,653.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50.

On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $123,177.50.

On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75.

On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75.

On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $105,306.25.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.45.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $181,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

