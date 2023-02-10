Insider Selling: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) VP Sells 6,358 Shares of Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) VP Candace Harris-Peterson sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $172,619.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thermon Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THR traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $27.01. 498,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $904.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.31. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thermon Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

