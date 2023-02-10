Insider Selling: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) VP Sells 6,358 Shares of Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) VP Candace Harris-Peterson sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $172,619.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Thermon Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:THR traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $27.01. 498,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $904.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.31. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
