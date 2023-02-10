Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Rating Reiterated by Sidoti

Sidoti restated their neutral rating on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $127.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $125.21 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $126.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

