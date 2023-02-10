Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.90-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.90-10.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.51. 156,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,071. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.50. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

