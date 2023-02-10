Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 75,501 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.67. 7,132,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,250,336. The company has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

