Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

INTC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,256,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,504,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

