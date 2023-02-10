Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.00

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.00 and traded as high as C$27.91. Interfor shares last traded at C$27.22, with a volume of 172,062 shares changing hands.

IFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.97.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

