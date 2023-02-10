Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VBF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,442. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Bond Fund

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Todd Schomberg bought 2,000 shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,095,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 858,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 71,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.